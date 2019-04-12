HOUSTON — The latest numbers from the Houston Health Department show a spike in reported influenza-like illnesses in the last five weeks.

In Week 42, which began Oct. 14, Houston Health Department reported about 1 percent of emergency center visits were due to flu-like symptoms. That percentage has jumped to 3.82 percent as of Week 47 (Nov. 17-Nov. 23).

Compared to the previous week, those visits increased 0.42 percent, showing a steep rise and flu cases in the last approximately 45 days.

There is an increase statewide, too, according to numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

755 patients presented flu like symptoms across Texas in Week 42. By Week 47, that number increased to 1847.

Only one person has died of the flu so far this season, according to DSHS data.

According to HHD, the volume of flu tests received remained comparable to the previous week. Flu A activity accounts for 96 percents of the cumulative flu positives this season. Influenza A viruses are the only influenza viruses known to cause flu pandemics.

RELATED: Flu shot is less effective on people who are overweight, researchers say

RELATED: Answering your FAQs on flu season

The majority of cases in the most recent week have been young people: 35 percent were ages 0-4, and another 45 percent were ages 5-17.

“Although we can’t predict exactly when the inevitable spike in Houston cases will occur, we know it will indeed occur. That’s why everyone should take the important step of getting a flu shot now," Dr. David Persse, the Houston Health Authority said in October.

The Houston Health Department offers flu shots at its health centers to uninsured and underinsured people on a sliding scale that ranges from free to $15. To find the nearest health center, people can call 832-393-5427 or the City of Houston 311 Help and Info line. Health center locations and hours of operation are also available at HoustonHealth.org.

In addition to vaccination, people can help stop the spread of the flu and other illness by:

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home if sick and at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, except to get medical care

RELATED: VERIFY: Misleading claims say government pays millions to 'flu shot victims'

RELATED: Will my flu shot last all season?