Company at center of 2019 Deer Park chemical fire trying to renew permit, residents push back

Speakers from the community told TCEQ representatives that ITC doesn't deserve to operate in Deer Park.

DEER PARK, Texas — Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC), the company whose Deer Park facility was the source of a massive chemical fire back in 2019, is trying to renew its operating permit amid pushback from residents.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) held a public meeting Thursday night in Deer Park over the bid to renew the permit and nearly all attending residents were opposed.

Representatives from the company didn't say much at the meeting. They would not answer any questions from the public regarding the 2019 fire, citing ongoing litigation. The company has been involved in settlement discussions with the state over the disaster for years.

Among those in opposition to the renewal bid is State Sen. Carol Alvarado, whose office read a statement discouraging TCEQ from approving the application.

The senator said the numerous violations by the company over the years have put residents at risk.

Several more public hearings will be held before a final decision is made.