It was unclear what the IV bag was contaminated with or how it came to be.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag.

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised."

It is unclear what the IV bag was compromised with or if there were multiple bags affected.

The center has since paused its operations.

The department said it was involved in an ongoing investigation but it could not comment further.

Surgicare North Dallas said it has established a dedicated phone line for patients who may have questions. Those patients can contact them at 214-818-2794.

"There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our patients," Baylor Scott & White said in a statement to WFAA.