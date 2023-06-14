Deadly crash shuts down FM 529 near Bartlett Road in Cypress area

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three Life Flight helicopters were called.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a major crash in the Cypress area involving two vehicles.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the wreck happened on FM 529 near Bartlett Road. Highway 529 is shut down in the area.

Three Life Flight helicopters were called to the scene. At this point, we don’t know the conditions of anyone involved.

Gonzalez tweeted that drivers are being directed around the wreck to Barlett and Pitts.

Other alternate routes include County Road 2855 or Katy-Hockley.

Stay with KHOU 11 for the latest on this developing story. We’ll post updates as we learn more.