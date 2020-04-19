HOUSTON, Texas — Cars lined up for miles outside of NRG Stadium for a chance at free food.

Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank worked together to feed families in need on Saturday afternoon.

Cars passed through a makeshift food assembly line.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “I’m in awe but I’m also very proud of what’s taking place here today.”

Dozens of volunteers placed bags of food in the trunk of cars of families in need during the food giveaway.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent for HISD said, “At 1:30 p.m. we had lines that were several miles long. We were prepared. Our team had been here, had everything in place and so we decided to go ahead and open to be able to assist our families and get them in and get them out.”

The district handed out 3,000 bags of food.

Lathan said the site was opened to help families who aren’t able to visit their five food distribution sites during the week.

“At the end of the day like I said we’re feeding our community,” Lathan said. “Our focus of course is the children and families of HISD but if we’re helping someone that is in need then we’re still doing our job because we never know if that child or that family, they’ll become members of our community.”

Those who came out to help included Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes, who said food insecurity through Houston right now is unimaginable.

Rootes said, “The need in this community is so great. Whatever you can, step up and do for your neighbor.”

Organizers know some people missed this opportunity because the demand is high.

HISD said they will host similar food distributions the next four Saturdays at NRG Stadium.

City and community leaders want to assure families everywhere that Houston is strong and they’ll continue to rise to help others.

“These are our families. These are our children. We’re all in this together,” Turner said.

