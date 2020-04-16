HOUSTON — There’s welcome news for parents of children who attend HISD schools. The Houston Independent School District is extending its food distribution program through the week of April 20.

HISD announced 25 new food distribution sites throughout the district.

Tens of thousands of HISD families are depending on the free meals to feed their children.

Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

Nutrition staff will fill out required forms for families to minimize contact. They will also place food in the trunks of vehicles. Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, April 20

Hartsfield Elementary School, 5001 Perry St., 9 a.m.

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale St., 9 a.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 11 a.m.

Thomas Middle School, 5655 Selinsky Road, 3 p.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Foster Elementary School, 3919 Ward St., 9 a.m.

Kennedy Elementary School, 400 Victoria Dr., 9 a.m.

Marshall Elementary School, 6200 Winfield Rd., 11 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 3 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill Ln., 9 a.m.

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 11 a.m.

Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 3 p.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 11 a.m.

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 3 p.m.

Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 9 a.m.

Reynolds Elementary School, 9601 Rosehaven Dr, 11 a.m.

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 3 p.m.

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 3 p.m.

HISD is also teaming up with the Houston Food Bank on Saturday, April 18, for a mass food distribution site at NRG.

They are expected to distribute 3,000 food bags— or 90,000 pounds of food— in three hours.

It's happening in the NRG Stadium parking lot Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HISD said they want to help working families who are unable to visit the district-sponsored distribution sites on weekdays. More details here.

