Fort Bend ISD planning outdoor graduations in June

The district will host all ceremonies from June 1-6.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Graduating high school seniors in Fort Bend County are in for a treat.

The district is planning to host all its graduation ceremonies outdoors at Kenneth Hall Stadium from June 1-6.

The decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott said such ceremonies could take place beginning June 1.

District officials said the ceremonies take place in a "safe, non-contact event for graduate and guests."

The district must cap the number of attendees to ensure social distancing in the stadium, per guidelines from the Texas Education Agency. The district it will require a ticket for all ceremonies.

More information will be given to students in the coming weeks, district officials said.

The schedule for all schools is below:

Monday, June 1, 2020

8:00 a.m. Austin HS

8:00 p.m. Ridge Point HS

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

8:00 a.m. Hightower HS

8:00 p.m. Bush HS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

8:00 a.m. Elkins HS

8:00 p.m. Dulles HS

Thursday, June 4, 2020

8:00 a.m. Clements HS

8:00 p.m. Marshall HS

Friday, June 5, 2020

8:00 a.m. Kempner HS

8:00 p.m. Travis HS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

8:00 a.m. Willowridge HS

8:00 p.m. Makeup Slot

Sunday, June 7, 2020

8:00 p.m. Makeup Slot

Monday, June 8, 2020

8:00 a.m. Makeup Slot