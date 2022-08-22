Cockrell Butterfly Center to close for renovations until early 2023

The center will be closing starting September 12 as it undergoes renovations to make it more accessible for visitors.

HOUSTON — The Cockrell Butterfly Center will undergo a transformation of its own just like its winged residents do beginning in September.

The butterfly center and Brown Hall of Entomology in Houston's Museum District provide a walk-through living butterfly habitat with both live and preserved specimens of some of the world's largest arthropods.

Members will have exclusive access to the Cockrell Butterfly Center on the mornings of September 9, 10, and 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The center will reopen in early 2023.

Know before you go

The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here is how to get tickets before it closes for renovations.

Inside the center is the Rainforest Conservatory, a three-story glass structure built around a 50-foot waterfall. According to the center's website, this is a simulated tropical rainforest that is filled with exotic plants and over 1,500 flying butterflies.

The butterflies are imported from around the world and flutter throughout the conservatory. They stop to sip on the nectar and fruit juices laid out for them at feeders through the conservatory.

The butterflies may even land on lucky visitors as they stroll through the simulated rainforest.

How many butterflies are in the Cockrell Butterfly Center?

There are 1,500 to 2,000 individual butterflies in the exhibit at any given time. According to their website, visitors can expect to see as many as 60 species of butterflies from tropical regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central and South America.

Is the Cockrell Butterfly Center climate controlled?

Expect the temperature to be between 75 F and 80 F with a humidity of 70-80 percent to mimic a rainforest environment.

Are visitors allowed to take photos at the Cockrell Butterfly Center?

Yes, personal photography and videography is encouraged, but tripods are not allowed

Are strollers allowed in the Cockrell Butterfly Center?

Strollers are not allowed in the Butterfly Center, but there is stroller parking available at the entrance.

Are service animals allowed in the Cockrell Butterfly Center?

Be aware that the center is a live animal exhibit, which can be overwhelming to service animals. If your service animal or the animals inside become agitated through vocalization, urination/excretion, or aggressive behavior, you may be asked that your service animal step out of this area of the Museum of Natural Science.