KHOU 11's Hidden Gems

"He was just a guy doing something in his spare time," The Orange Show's Pete Gershon says of John Milkovisch, who created the iconic can-covered house.

Right in the middle of Houston’s Rice Military neighborhood, in between new townhomes, you’ll find a 1930s home covered in aluminum. This is Houston's Beer Can House .

"This is the work of a man named John Milkovisch. He was a working class dude. He was an upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad," shares The Orange Show's Pete Gershon. "(He was a) precision craftsperson, as you might guess from the artwork behind me, and this is what he did as a pastime."