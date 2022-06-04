KHOU 11's Hidden Gems
From a Chinese amusement park to places to secure your love, the Houston area is loaded with hidden gems. KHOU 11 spotlights one each Thursday at 6 p.m.
-
The Chinese amusement park features a Panda Village, Kung Fu statues, a garden of happy Buddhas, as well as models of the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Army.
Lucky Land Amusement Park
-
The pedestrian bridge that connects to Eleanor Tinsley Park is loaded with hundreds of locks, securing declarations of love.
Love Lock Bridge
-
Tucked in between metal recycling yards, you'll find a small creek-based park that connects Fifth Ward with the wilderness of Buffalo Bayou.
Japhet Creek Park
-
Opened in 1912, the Houston campus is loaded with details like a recipe for gold, a resting spaceship and a building that croaks like a frog.
Rice University campus secrets
-
"He was just a guy doing something in his spare time," The Orange Show's Pete Gershon says of John Milkovisch, who created the iconic can-covered house.
Beer Can House
-
The pendulum, which is a visual demonstration of the Earth's rotation, is a permanent exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Foucault's Pendulum
-
It's one of the most popular running trails in the country, but most folks who visit have no idea they’re running and walking by Houston history every day.
Memorial Park History
-
The tree is loaded with locks, all symbols of a special moment or relationship.
Love Locks Tree
-
Artist James Turrell uses art as his medium in this publicly accessible art on the Rice campus.
Twilight Epiphany Skyspace
-
The one-of-a-kind gallery mixes more traditional fine at with the kind on wheels.
Art Car Museum
The Houston area is full of amazing places you've probably never checked out or maybe never even heard about. Each Thursday at 6 p.m., KHOU 11 spotlights one of these locations!
The Chinese amusement park features a Panda Village, Kung Fu statues, a garden of happy Buddhas, as well as models of the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Army.: Lucky Land Amusement Park
It’s easy to tell that Lucky Land, a Chinese amusement park in North Houston, is Nida Lee's passion.
"We started about 2014," she says.
That's when she and her husband began assembling her dream. What used to be Forbidden Gardens in Katy was shutting down.
"I just said, ‘This is a treasure. I have to save it,'" says Lee.
The pedestrian bridge that connects to Eleanor Tinsley Park is loaded with hundreds of locks, securing declarations of love.: Love Lock Bridge
If you are looking for some place unique to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone, how the Love Lock Bridge right over Allen Parkway in Eleanor Tinsley Park.
"The feeling that you get when you get on the bridge is just blissful," describes Unique Tripplett. "I could actually feel the love of other people that have been there prior to me going there."
Tucked in between metal recycling yards, you'll find a small creek-based park that connects Fifth Ward with the wilderness of Buffalo Bayou.: Japhet Creek Park
Unless you know to look out for it, chances are, you've driven right past one of Houston's hidden gems on the east side.
"Japhet Creek is a little tributary that heads up from Buffalo Bayou into the Fifth Ward neighborhood," says Karen Farber, vice president of external affairs for Buffalo Bayou Partnership. "So it’s special because it’s really one of the only places where the Fifth Ward can really connect with Buffalo Bayou right now."
Opened in 1912, the Houston campus is loaded with details like a recipe for gold, a resting spaceship and a building that croaks like a frog.: Rice University campus secrets
Where in Houston can you find a recipe for gold, a resting spaceship and a building that croaks like a frog? Believe it or not, all of that and so much more is at Rice University.
"We hear a lot of people say, ‘This is what I thought a college should look like,’" shared Greg Marshall.
"He was just a guy doing something in his spare time," The Orange Show's Pete Gershon says of John Milkovisch, who created the iconic can-covered house.: Beer Can House
Right in the middle of Houston’s Rice Military neighborhood, in between new townhomes, you’ll find a 1930s home covered in aluminum. This is Houston's Beer Can House.
"This is the work of a man named John Milkovisch. He was a working class dude. He was an upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad," shares The Orange Show's Pete Gershon. "(He was a) precision craftsperson, as you might guess from the artwork behind me, and this is what he did as a pastime."
The pendulum, which is a visual demonstration of the Earth's rotation, is a permanent exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.: Foucault's Pendulum
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is most assuredly a gem, but it's far from hidden. Instead, we're talking about a feature hidden in plain sight: Foucault's Pendulum.
Dropped right in the middle of the hallway off the exhibit hall's second entrance, the bob travels back and forth at all hours, knocking down a circle of pins near the outer rim of its swing. At any given time, you'll catch people hovering around its railing, staring at it intently.
It's one of the most popular running trails in the country, but most folks who visit have no idea they’re running and walking by Houston history every day.: Memorial Park History
"Prior to being Memorial Park, this had been a military training facility to serve while World War I," shared Shellye Arnold, president and CEO of the Memorial Park Conservancy.
Camp Logan stretched across more than 7,000 acres in Houston and served as home to thousands of soldiers training to fight abroad. When the war ended and the camp shut down, the City of Houston opted to turn 1,500 acres of its footprint into a park.
The tree is loaded with locks, all symbols of a special moment or relationship.: Love Locks Tree
It started off as something to make people smile, but a hidden gem in Spring is having a much deeper impact. KHOU 11 viewer Valeria let us know about the Love Locks Tree.
"It just was a crazy idea. After seeing love locks put on the strangest places in different art shows we go to, I just thought, ‘We’ve got to have something in Spring,'" says Kelly Speer, who owns the Lana Williams Gallery in Old Town. "We didn’t have a bridge. We didn’t have a river."
Artist James Turrell uses art as his medium in this publicly accessible art on the Rice campus.: Twilight Epiphany Skyspace
This year, one of the most prominent pieces of public art on the Rice University campus celebrates a big milestone. Artist James Turrell's Twilight Epiphany Skyspace opened 10 years ago.
"Some artists might work with paint on canvas, others with bronze and sculpture, James Turrell’s innovation is that he perceives light as the medium of the artwork," explains Alison Weaver, director of the Moody Center of the Arts at Rice University. "It’s ineffable, it’s not tangible, but it’s visible and it’s really interesting in terms of thinking about how we perceive our environment and the natural world."
The one-of-a-kind gallery mixes more traditional fine at with the kind on wheels.: Art Car Museum
When Ann and Jim Harithas opened Houston's Art Car Museum in 1998, they wanted to offer a place where you could see art cars year-round. The result is a gallery that mixes more traditional fine art with the kind on wheels.
"Art cars are a uniquely new American art form and they should be shown with fine art because they are fine art," says Alicia Duplan.