City of Houston to hold cleanup of 'Bissonnet Track'

The clean-up event is scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is asking for help cleaning up a stretch of Bissonnet, also known as "The Track."

"The Track" runs between the Southwest Freeway and the Sam Houston Tollway.

Police have already cracked down on human trafficking and sex work in the area by blocking off side streets that lead to Bissonnet. Those streets are blocked off at 10 p.m. and reopen at daylight.

In August, police, waste management and volunteers will walk the area to pick up trash.

"It's a lot of illegal dumping there and you can't have a thriving area when it like that as well," said Houston City Council member Edward Pollard. "

The clean-up event is scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m.

Equipment and supplies will be given to volunteers.