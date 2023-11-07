Search underway for fugitive 'Bissonnet Track' pimp sentenced to more than 70 years in prison

Houston-area officials are having a press conference Wednesday to talk about the things being done to reduce prostitution on "Bissonnet Track."

HOUSTON — The search is on for a notorious 'Bissonnet Track' pimp who has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for human trafficking.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Thaddeus Allen, 34, had been showing up to court for his trial that began on April 10, but he failed to appear Monday during closing arguments.

Though he wasn't present, a jury found him guilty of human trafficking and was able to hand down the 75-year prison sentence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Allen. When caught, he will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

On Wednesday, DA Kim Ogg along with Houston police and community groups will talk about the things being done to reduce prostitution along the "Bissonnet Track." The track has become notorious over the decades as a thoroughfare and marketplace for sex workers and sex buyers.

In May, Houston police cracked down on the prostitution along Bissonnet by closing off side streets beginning at 10 p.m. and ending at daylight.

Nearby business owners told KHOU 11 they were seeing fewer and fewer prostitutes and Johns weeks after the operation started.

“For the people who live and work in and around the Bissonnet Track, we’d like to return that neighborhood to their control,” Ogg said. “We’d like those businesses to have the opportunity to have their customers without being flagged down by a sex worker or a sex buyer.”

Ogg said her office has made prosecuting sex traffickers a priority.

“For decades, we’ve focused on the sex workers, and more recently, we’ve focused on the sex buyers,” Ogg said. “But if you really want to hurt the criminal element, you go after the money and the people who are making it, those are the pimps and the traffickers.”

On Wednesday, Ogg will also be asking for the public's help in finding Allen, who the DA's office calls “one of the Track's worst fugitive pimps.”

Allen has pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving multiple women, prosecutors say.