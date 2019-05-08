HOUSTON — People in Houston are mourning the dozens of lives lost in El Paso and Dayton.

Two vigils were held Sunday with a dual purpose: to honor the shooting victims and call for more gun regulations.

Community leaders gathered for the first vigil outside the Mickey Leland Federal Building in Downtown Houston.

“We gather here today, because Houston could not be silent,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston police chief Art Acevedo, and other elected and religious leaders also shared their thoughts about the mass shootings.

“Hate kills and inaction will not stop the killing. At some point, we have to say has America reached a tipping point where action will take place?” said Turner.

Police chief Art Acevedo spoke on behalf of the Major City Chiefs Association calling for new gun legislation like universal background checks and “red flag” measures to stop people who threaten violence from buying guns.

“There is a lot of things that can be done if people show the political will,” he said.

The second vigil was held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

It was organized by the Houston chapter of March For Our Lives, which was organized by students after the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Houston City Hall, the Partnership Tower, and the Montrose Bridges will be lit orange Sunday to honor the movement to End Gun Violence.

