HOUSTON — On Christmas Eve, a Houston single mother and her kids living in a nearly bare apartment got a sweet holiday surprise: new furniture, food, and more.

UPS employees donated the furniture, which included beds, a couch, and a kitchen table, to Demica Moore and her kids: 18-year-old Justin, 16-year-old Catherine, and 13-year-old Estoria.

"It is a blessing,” said Moore, watching volunteers unload furniture from a box truck. “Wow, wow, wow."

Moore said the family had been sleeping and eating on air mattresses for three months since moving into the apartment in Houston’s South Park area.

"I feel like it's gonna be better because the air mattresses weren't as soft as a real bed,” said Justin.

Saucy Nosh Catering donated Christmas dinner to Moore’s family.

METRO Lift employees chipped in to donate a year's worth of monthly passes. The transit service picks up Moore, who has medical issues and is unable to work.

Firefighters from nearby Station 55 helped move in furniture.

It’s a team effort that started with a city staffer alerting Councilmember Dwight Boykins, who represents the area, about Moore's situation.

The council member grew up nearby and was also raised by a single mom.

"Could have been my mother,” said Council Member Boykins, getting emotional when speaking about Moore. “You don't forget where you come from."

Boykins also helped in the effort to tear down the blighted Crestmont Village apartments, which used to occupy the site of Moore’s complex.

It’s a fresh start for this area and this family.

"I don't know everybody's name, but, hey, thank everybody,” said Moore, smiling and standing in her newly furnished apartment.

