HOUSTON — Parents of Meyerland Middle School students have taken it into their own hands to act as crossing guards after they learned that position was cut.

Parents said they’ve been told the position has been cut at many middle and high schools across HISD, not just Meyerland.

“It’s crazy,” said Kristi Pewthers, mom of an 8th grade student. “It’s crazy for cars and it’s impossible for the kids.”

A block down from Meyerland Middle School is the intersection of Willowbend Blvd and Manhattan Drive -- a place where children must contend with cars as they're crossing to get to class.

There used to a crossing guard at the location and Pewthers says she was shocked when she found out on Monday that the position is gone.

She said there is now chaos at the crosswalk as parents contend with rush-hour traffic getting to and from the 610 Loop nearby.

“There were like 20 to 30 kids just standing [on Monday] and no one stopping.”

Since Monday parents have been showing up to help kids cross the road, including Ryan Boudreax, who assisted kids in the morning and afternoon on Tuesday.

“Dodging traffic to make sure my daughter gets across here safely,” said Boudreax.

On Tuesday morning she wore a colorful costume in order to stand out in traffic and in the afternoon she held a sign that read, “HISD, don’t clown around w/ our kids’ safety.”

William Pewthers, an 8th grade student, says he doesn’t feel safe without a crossing guard.

“Like, it’s too crazy for us to walk back by ourselves.”

When asked about the crossing guard position, HISD said middle and high school campus crossing guard positions are not funded as part of a grant HISD receives from the City of Houston.

"The grant provides crossing guards for elementary campuses. Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School has chosen to fund its crossing guard position," the district said.

According to Pewthers, she called HISD who told her the City of Houston had cut funding for middle and high school crossing guard positions.

Mary Benton, the deputy communication director for the City of Houston, sent the following statement:

“We received information that funding for the HISD crossing guards originates from fees collected by city of Houston Municipal tickets. These funds provide HISD crossing guards for early childhood and elementary schools. Other schools (e.g., middle, high, etc.) can also separately/independently fund crossing guards/HISD officers if they choose, based on their own school funding.”

Pewthers says she was told for about $9,000, the PTO could hire a private crossing guard, which she takes issue with.

“Why should our basic safety issues take away from a fine arts teacher, a piano teacher or somebody that we need in the positions at our school?”

Parents don’t really know whose to blame but say they’re stepping in while they wait for someone in authority to step up -- even though they could be fined because they’re not properly trained.

"It’s not worth it to wait until we have to go to a funeral because we can’t get these kids to and from school safely," said Boudreax.

