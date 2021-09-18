CenterPoint: Nearly 99.9% of customers have power back after Nicholas

According to the company, at least 460,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm.

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy expects all customers who lost power during Nicholas will have electricity restored to their homes before the weekend ends, according to a release.

The company said Saturday that nearly all remaining electric outages have been restored. Nearly 99.9% of customers currently have electric service, the release said.

CenterPoint said at the peak of the storm, at least 460,000 customers across the Houston area were without power. The online outage tracker said only 1,915 customer didn't have electricity as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

CenterPoint Energy added that some of the current outages are from routine service issues. They are working to address all outages as quickly as possible.