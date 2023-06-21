Sister of TikTok star Britney Joy confirms she and her mom were killed in NW Houston crash

The two women killed in a crash on West Tidwell Monday have been identified as TikToker Britney Joy, 35, and her mother, Sherie Smith, 65.

HOUSTON — A TikTok star and her mother were killed in a crash in northwest Houston Monday afternoon, according to a family member.

They were reportedly headed to a Juneteenth celebration when they collided with a gray pickup truck on West Tidwell Rd. near T.C. Jester.

TikToker Britney Joy, 35, and her mother, Sherie Smith, 65, were killed when she lost control of her Honda Civic and crashed into a tree.

The pickup truck hit another vehicle before flipping over and landing on its roof. The 18-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle wasn't hurt.

It doesn't appear that intoxication was a factor in this crash, Houston police said, but an investigation continues.

"This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagine. Losing my best friends," Tiffany Smith Cofield, the sister of Britney Joy and daughter of Smith, posted on a GoFundMe. "This was just as my sister, beloved TikToker Britney Joy, began rising up in fame for her 9-5 videos that hit the internet by storm. Everyone related to her stories and those of her characters."

Cofield's sister, whose real name was Britney Murphy, posted as ThatGirlBritneyJoy on TikTok and had over 400,000 followers.

Cofield said they will return both victims to their native California for memorial services.

By noon Wednesday, the account had over $77,000.

Cofield thanked everyone for the outpouring of love and support.