Two women dead in wreck in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Two women were killed Monday in a wreck in northwest Houston.

Houston police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m., saying it happened on West Tidwell, just east of T.C. Jester.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police said it appears one of the vehicles may have run a stop sign, causing the crash.

One vehicle flipped over. That driver was reported to be OK. The other vehicle crashed into a tree. The two women in that vehicle were killed. 

It doesn't appear that intoxication was a factor in this crash, police said, but an investigation into how it happened is ongoing.

West Tidwell was shut down in both directions near the crash scene. 

