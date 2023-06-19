Two women dead in wreck in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Two women were killed Monday in a wreck in northwest Houston.
Houston police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m., saying it happened on West Tidwell, just east of T.C. Jester.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police said it appears one of the vehicles may have run a stop sign, causing the crash.
One vehicle flipped over. That driver was reported to be OK. The other vehicle crashed into a tree. The two women in that vehicle were killed.
It doesn't appear that intoxication was a factor in this crash, police said, but an investigation into how it happened is ongoing.
West Tidwell was shut down in both directions near the crash scene.