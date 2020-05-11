Brazoria County teens take concerts for nursing home residents online

They turned to Zoom to bring the elderly musical performances.

HOUSTON — On the back patio of a home in Brazoria County are the sounds of a love story.

Sandhya Maheshi plays the violin, and her sister Tanya plays the piano, among other instruments.

“When we play old music and classical music, they really enjoy that,” Tanya Maheshi said.

For the past five years, these musically talented sisters have volunteered at nearby assisted living centers sharing songs for the seniors to enjoy.

COVID-19 brought an end to all of that back in February. So the sisters came up with a plan.

“We thought it would be nice to do Zoom concerts or something like that so they would be less lonely,” Sandhya Maheshi said.

And that’s what they did.

The sisters started live Zoom meetings of their musical performances, then sent the invites to nursing homes.

It turned out to be a success.

Now 25 elderly care facilities across the country have residents who are regular audience members of what the girls have named “Chords for a Cause.”