HOUSTON -- Bob McNair was a Houston icon. The man who brought professional football back to Houston with the Texans was also one of its biggest philanthropists.

McNair was chairman of The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the Houston Texans Foundation and the Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation for more than a quarter century. His foundations gave more than $500 million to scientific, literary, educational and faith-based organizations.

Bob and Janice McNair worked on projects that many of us see all across the city. Those projects include the Houston Zoo Elephant Habitat and Plaza at Houston Baptist University. His donation of $100 million helped build the Baylor College of Medicine McNair Campus.

McNair, a native of Tampa, Florida, was honored earlier this year with the Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for his vision, leadership and commitment to the Houston community.

“You are talking about one of the premier philanthropist – not only in the City of Houston or the state of Texas – but across the country,” said President and CEO of Texas Sports Hall of Fame Allan Cooper Jones when awarding McNair. “The impact on – not just this city – but across the United States the McNair family has is truly amazing.”

The award recognizes someone who has had a significant and positive impact on the landscape of Texas sports. That certainly described McNair.

Not only did McNair bring football back to the city of Houston, he also led the city in hosting two Super Bowls, revived Houston's collegiate bowl game in the Texas Bowl and hosted Copa America - just to name a few of his contributions to the Houston community.

