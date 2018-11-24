HOUSTON - The news of the death of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair quickly spread online after the team confirmed his passing Friday evening.

Below are reactions from local leaders, NFL teams, athletes, and fans of the legendary businessman:

Statement by former President @GeorgeHWBush on the very sad news that his dear friend Bob McNair of the @HoustonTexans passed today. pic.twitter.com/kFm5aya18J — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 24, 2018

Can’t thank you enough for giving a kid from Miami a chance to live out his dream of playing in the NFL. My deepest condolences goes out to the McNair family. #RIP #houstontexans https://t.co/ZZim0X5oRd — andre johnson (@johnson80) November 24, 2018

This man changed the lives of so many people in this great city and around the country. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and drafting me to play for this distinguished organization. Thank you Mr. McNair. Rest In Peace and God be with the McNair family. https://t.co/nKseQW61KI — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) November 24, 2018

Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018

My prayers are with the McNair family right now! Thank you for the opportunity to represent your team. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 24, 2018

I will forever be grateful to Mr. McNair for believing in me and caring about me as player and a person. It was an honor to know him and witness all that he did to give back to our community. My thoughts are with Mrs. McNair, Cal and the entire McNair family. pic.twitter.com/ZprOF5iLOi — Brian Cushing (@briancushing56) November 24, 2018

Prayers to the McNair family 🙏🏾 Thank you for all that you do. @HoustonTexans — kyle fuller (@Cudi_K) November 23, 2018

The Seahawks are deeply saddened by the loss of Texans owner Bob McNair. Our sympathies go out to the entire McNair family and the Houston Texans organization. https://t.co/CclOAt1F3O — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2018

Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Bob McNair and the entire Texans organization. pic.twitter.com/FRFT76DNcl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2018

Our hearts are with the McNair family and the entire @HoustonTexans organization. https://t.co/3b0qJrgR7t — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 24, 2018

Texans owner Bob McNair passes away. Texas has lost one of its legendary giants. We are better for all he has done to advance our state. https://t.co/XmWxM4oTuS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 24, 2018

Rest In peace Robert C. “Bob” McNair, businessman and philanthropist who brought an @NFL franchise to Houston and whose legacy will include the thrills the @HoustonTexans give us every season. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 24, 2018

Our sincerest condolences to Janice and the McNair family on the passing of Houston Texans Founder and Senior Chairman Bob McNair. #Houston #Texans. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 24, 2018

RIP Bob McNair. He was one of the good guys. #HOU https://t.co/t20iz9JyVH — Justice Jeff Brown (@judgejeffbrown) November 23, 2018

© 2018 KHOU