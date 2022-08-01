HPD: Man found shot to death near popular prostitution area in southwest Houston

Houston police said there is evidence the man may have been soliciting sex at the time he was shot.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning near an area known for prostitution.

The call dropped about 12:15 a.m. from the 9700 block of Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said the the victim was found in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. The back left-side window of his vehicle was shot out, according to Houston Police Commander Harris.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The car is parked in a secluded area, so it's hard to seen unless you drive right on it," Harris said.

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 9700 Bissonnet. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/TyhabYSPMp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2022

Police added that the man wasn't wearing pants and may have been soliciting sex at the time he was shot.

Harris said the scene is in an area known for high sex-trafficking.