GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A benefit to help the victims of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School has been scheduled for Saturday in Galveston County.

The "Santa Fe ISD Shooting Victim's Benefit" will be held on the Galveston County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Crawfish and barbecue will be served at the event.

There will also be a bike run, bands and DJs providing music, raffles and an auction at 3 p.m.

According to organizers, 100% of the proceeds will go to the injured and deceased victims' families.

Donations can be dropped off at Daryl's Place and Driftwood & Cruiser's. Organizers said donations brought to Daryl's Place need to be dropped off by Thursday.

More donations will be accepted at the Galveston County Fair Grounds on Friday & Saturday.

A Facebook event page has also been made for the benefit. So far, more than 1,000 people have marked they will be attending, with another 4,000 interested.

