SANTA FE, Texas - More students will be allowed to return to Santa Fe High School on Tuesday afternoon to collect their personal belongings left behind during last Friday's shooting.

Santa Fe ISD Police say students, employees and families will be allowed to come to directly to the campus from noon until 4 p.m.

"Individuals should park in the front visitor lot and will only be allowed to enter on the east side of the school," the police department posted on Facebook.

The main classroom wing, athletics locker rooms and administrative hallway will be accessible during this time.

Police warn, however, due to the ongoing investigation no cell phones or cameras are allowed.

"Everyone will be asked to sign in upon entry and will be escorted to the area where their personal belongings were left."

Last Saturday, some students returned to the school to collect their vehicles.

A look at #SantaFe High School the day after 10 people were shot and killed inside. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/asCi7FDKwg — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) May 19, 2018

