TEXAS CITY, Texas — A baby boy who was found face-down in a Texas City pool Tuesday has died.

Police were called to a home on 22nd Street just before noon on a report of a missing child.

Officers searched the area until they found the 1-year-old in a neighbor’s above-ground pool.

Officers pulled the baby out of the pool and immediately began performing CPR until Texas EMS arrived and rushed the child to UTMB.

Doctors there weren’t able to save him.

