HOUSTON — A patient care technician who sexually assaulted patients at Ben Taub and Kingwood Medical Center is going to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday.

Ernesto Pedraza, 53, was convicted of one felony charge of sexual assault.

He elected to have the judge decide his sentence, which could have ranged from 2 to 20 years. The judge sentenced Pedraza to 15 years.

Pedraza used his access as a nurse technician to sexually assault adult male patients in 2015 and 2016, according to Ogg.

During their time at the hospitals, the victims noted they remembered Pedraza performing sex acts on them without their consent, while drifting in and out of consciousness.

“We trust hospital staff to treat us in emergencies, not take advantage of our vulnerability,” said Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Kaufmann. “Pedraza broke that trust over and over, and a jury of his peers decided he was guilty.”

Both hospitals conducted investigations and terminated Pedraza.

The case was investigated by the Houston Police Department.

Assistant District Attorneys Kaitlin Kaufmann and Janna Oswald of the Public Corruption Division prosecuted the case.

