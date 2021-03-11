HPD: Man crashes after being shot while chasing suspects who stole his cellphone

Houston police said the suspects, believed to be a group of teens, fired several shots into the victim's vehicle after it crashed.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three teens after investigators say the suspects stole a man's cellphone and then shot him as the victim followed the trio in his vehicle.

It all started shortly after midnight outside a laundromat in the 9900 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Windmill Lakes Boulevard.

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim and his girlfriend were loading clothes into their vehicle when they were approached by a group of male juveniles.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said they demanded the man hand over his cellphone, and when he refused, they stole it from him. They then walked off.

According to police, the victim got in his vehicle and started following the suspects. That's when they say one of the suspects fired at the victim, hitting him in the lower body, Willkens said.

Officers believe the suspect panicked behind the wheel, causing him to go over the median and crash into a curb. The suspects then went up to his vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car, but the bullets missed both people inside. The suspects then ran off.

Police said the victim is suspected to survive.

"We have not located them, so we're looking for surveillance footage and anything we can find," Willkens said. "And hopefully, we'll catch these guys."