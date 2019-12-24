PEARLAND, Texas — The runway at the Pearland Regional Airport was shut down Monday evening after the pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

According to a spokesperson for the FAA, a Piper PA-24, which had just taken off from the airport, had to turn around and land with its landing gear stuck in the up position.

The pilot, the only person onboard the plane wasn't hurt.

The airport says there was minimal damage to the runway, and the runway would reopen as soon as the NTSB gives permission.

