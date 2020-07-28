'An airplane just crashed in front of my house' | 911 call released after aircraft crashes into front lawn of Cy-Fair home

DPS says the plane was flying from Tyler, Texas to Sugar Land when it lost power and then fell from 7,000 feet from the sky.

HOUSTON — The Cypress-Fairbanks Fire Department has released portions of a phone call between 911 dispatchers and a woman at the scene of an signal-engine airplane crash in front of her Bear Creek home.

It happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 15700 block of Boulder Creek.

Cy-Fair firefighters and Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies responded and found a single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee sitting in the front yard of the home.

Investigators said the plane was flying from Tyler, Texas to Sugar Land when it lost power and then fell from 7,000 feet from the sky. The plane pilot and his passenger were hospitalized, but both are expected to survive.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

AUDIO TRANSCRIPT:

(Editor’s Note: Portions of the audio file and transcript have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.)

Dispatcher 1: Hello? What’s the address of the emergency?

[Redacted]

Woman: An airplane just crashed in front of my house.

Dispatcher 1: Tell me exactly what happened.

Woman: Well, we were inside our house and we heard like a big crash outside and we just walked outside and there is a whole plane like right in front of our house...and there’s two males. There’s a passenger and a pilot inside. And he’s like having trouble breathing. He’s still locked in there. Like…it literally just crashed in front of our house.

Dispatcher 1: OK. I have a few questions for you, OK. Stay on the line with me, all right.

Woman: Yes, sir.

[Redacted]

Dispatcher 2: Can you see the males? If they’re black, white, Hispanic or Asian?

Woman: A whi—

Dispatcher 2: There’s one black male and one white male?

Woman: Yes, sir.

Dispatcher 2: Do they appear to be intoxicated?

Woman: Um…no, sir. I can’t see. I don’t think so. The guy…there’s like one in front of us and the other is lying on the side.

Dispatcher 1: OK, ma’am. You said there’s two people in the plane?

Woman: There was two people in the plane. There’s one that’s one the floor. He like flew out. And the other one is still in the—

Dispatcher 1: All right. Are you still at that location now?

Woman: Yes, sir

Dispatcher 2: What type of aircraft is involved?

Dispatcher 1: Um…it’s like a pilot. It has the number right here, too. I don’t know if you want to give it to you…to use the number that it has on the pilot.

Silence.

Like it completely crashed down.

Dispatcher 1: What…can you see the number on the side of the plane? Is it like a big, big plane or…or

Woman: No, it’s like a pilot. It’s like a pilot.

Dispatcher 2: OK. What the numbers on the side of the plane?

Woman: N-1-5-3-0-2

Dispatcher 2: OK, [censored] was one of the ejected from the plane?

Woman: Yes, sir. The one who is on the floor right now, on the grass. He’s laying down.

Dispatcher 2: The one who was thrown out of the plane?

Woman: Yes sir. I think he flew out, out of the plane.

Dispatcher 1: Is the aircraft on fire?

Woman: No sir. But it’s like completely messed up. Like the front is completely messed up.

Dispatcher 1: OK. Is a building or structure involved?

Woman: There is houses. It’s in a neighborhood.

Dispatcher 2: OK. Did it hit one of the houses? Or did it just hit the ground?

Woman: No, sir. It hit a tree.

Dispatcher 1: It hit a tree? OK.

Woman: There’s a bunch of branches everywhere.

Dispatcher 1: OK, are you in immediate danger?

Woman: No sir.

Dispatcher 1: OK, the fire department is being sent. Stay on the line. I’ll tell you exactly what to do next. OK. And you said you think one of them was thrown out of the plane when it crashed. Is the other one still in the plane?

Woman: Yes, sir. The passenger is on the floor. When we walked out, he was already on the floor.

Dispatcher 1: OK, so—

Woman: So, the other one, the driver, the pilot. He’s still inside.

Dispatcher 1: OK, so the piolt is still in the plane?

Woman: Yes, sir.

[Redacted]

Dispatcher 1: Ok, so the pilot is still in the plane, correct? And the passenger was thrown out?

Woman: Yes, sir.

Dispatcher 1: Alright. The fire department is being sent. Do not approach the aircraft or pickup anything, OK? If it’s safe to do so, keep all bystanders from the area. Meet the firefighters in a safe location. Do not approach or enter any hazaradous or dangerous areas. I’m going to let you go now. Help is on the way. If anything worsens in any way, call us back immediately. And wait for further instructions, OK? Harris County you have a unit in route?

Woman: OK, thank you.