HOUSTON — A 3-year-old was injured Friday night after being hit by a truck in east Houston.

Police responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. Friday at Wayside and Tidwell. They said the toddler was wandering alone when he was hit by a truck.

According to police, the driver left the scene but later returned. Officials have not located the parents.

Police said the child is in stable condition.

