3 dogs rescued from house fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters rescued three dogs Tuesday night from a burning home near the Wayside area.

HFD responded at 10:27 p.m. to the residence in the 5400 block of Jefferson Street.

They said flames could be seen coming out of a side bedroom when crews arrived. Firefighters quickly got to work, and were able to get the situation under control within minutes.

The five residents inside were able to get out safely, and according to officials, firefighters rescued three dogs from a back living room area.