HCFMO: Mobile home catches fire after residents use metal barrel to stay warm

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a mobile home fire in Channelview.

This happened at about 3:45 a.m. in the 16500 block of Pecan Street.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, a woman, who was in the mobile home at the time of the fire, escaped through a back window and suffered minor cuts.

A man also escaped but went back inside the mobile home looking for the woman. He suffered smoke inhalation and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an unattended warming fire inside a metal barrel. The fire is being ruled an accident.

