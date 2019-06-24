Editor's note: The video above is from Sunday evening's initial report about the crash.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - An additional person has died in Sunday's boating crash east of Houston, bringing the total number of fatalities to three. Two other people remain in critical condition, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

One person has been arrested and charged for the incident, which happened on Old River Lake near Hugo Point County Park.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name and mugshot of the person charged but will shortly.

Check back for updates. The original story follows.

==========

Two people are dead and eight people are injured after a pair of boats collided near Baytown, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

One person is in custody pending additional investigation, but those charges were not immediately released.

The collision involved two boats, carrying a total of 10 people.

This happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m., about half a mile from the Hugo Park Road boat ramp in the Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou area, according to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

The preliminary investigation indicates a large wake boat type vessel hit a bass boat, Hawthorne said.

Two people were flown to a hospital. Injuries range from "critical" to "not life-threatening," according to Hawthorne.

