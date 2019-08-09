HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old was critically injured in a crash involving two vehicles along the Beltway 8 North early Sunday.

This happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of the Beltway 8 feeder road and Hollister.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a male driver was heading west on the service road when it crashed into a blue four-door Cadillac heading north on Hollister.

Deputies say a 2-year-old who was in a car seat in the back of the Cadillac was initially found unresponsive and in critical condition after the crash. Paramedics conducted CPR and stabilized the child before the they were transported to a local hospital.

OnScene

The male driver of the Cadillac was also transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, deputies say.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene of the crash. And was not injured.

Deputies are still trying to determine who ran the red light at the intersection. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

