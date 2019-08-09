HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night in southwest Houston.

Police received calls just after 8 p.m. Saturday about shots fired at Beechnut and Bissonnet. They said a car was struck by gunfire during the shooting and crash into a pole. The driver in that car was transported to a local hospital.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and have no suspects at this time. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

