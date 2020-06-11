Have you seen them? They're accused of fatally shooting a man in the head

Edwin and Luis Riojas-Hernandez are charged with murder after a fatal shooting Oct. 11 in the 9800 block of SH-225 in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last month in Houston, according to an announcement Friday from Crime Stoppers.

Edwin Riojas-Hernandez, 21, and Luis Riojas-Hernandez, 22, are charged with murder.

Investigators said they shot a man in the head about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 9800 block of SH-225. Now both men have been named as fugitives on the run from the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

Luis is 275 to 290 pounds and stands between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Edwin is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 260 to 280 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. A photo shows he has several arm tattoos, including one of the Houston Rockets logo.

Crime Stoppers didn't specify whether the two suspect were family members.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.