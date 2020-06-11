x
Have you seen them? They're accused of fatally shooting a man in the head

Edwin and Luis Riojas-Hernandez are charged with murder after a fatal shooting Oct. 11 in the 9800 block of SH-225 in southeast Houston.
Credit: Crime Stoppers of Houston
Edwin and Luis Riojas-Hernandez are charged with murder.

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last month in Houston, according to an announcement Friday from Crime Stoppers.

Edwin Riojas-Hernandez, 21, and Luis Riojas-Hernandez, 22, are charged with murder.

Investigators said they shot a man in the head about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 9800 block of SH-225. Now both men have been named as fugitives on the run from the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

Luis is 275 to 290 pounds and stands between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Credit: Crime Stoppers of Houston
Luis Riojas-Hernandez.

Edwin is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 260 to 280 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. A photo shows he has several arm tattoos, including one of the Houston Rockets logo.

Credit: Crime Stoppers of Houston.
Edwin Riojas-Hernandez.

Crime Stoppers didn't specify whether the two suspect were family members.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

