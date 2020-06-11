HPD: Night club security guard shoots, kills man who allegedly pointed gun

HOUSTON — Houston police have detained multiple people, including a security guard, after a deadly shooting at a night club on the southeast side early Friday.
Police responded to the 12300 block of the Gulf Freeway at about 2 a.m.
According to Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department, investigators were told three men inside the club got into an altercation, so security asked them to leave, leading to another altercation.
The men left but later returned, and one of them allegedly pointed a gun at security. A security guard fired his weapon, shooting and killing the armed man. A friend of the man was also shot but drive himself to the hospital.
The investigation into the incident is on-going. The name of the deceased was not immediately released, and no charges have been announced in the case.