HOUSTON — Officials rescued a 15-year-old girl from sex trafficking and arrested her two alleged traffickers.

Texas Department of Public Safety special agents searched for the girl after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that she was being forced into prostitution.

Investigators found the teen last week and took her to a nearby hospital before she was released to Child Protective Services.

Officials arrested Imani Cole, 22, of Spring, who they allege created the ad. They also arrested Raven Lovings, 28, of Houston, for his alleged role in the girl’s sex trafficking.

Cole is charged with trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a person under 18 years old. Lovings is charged with trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution of a person under 18 years old and sexual assault of a person over 14 years old.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers warning signs that may indicate a child is being trafficked. To report tips, call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text to BeFree (233733) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

