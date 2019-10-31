HOUSTON — A day after answering questions from reporters about his future, free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole tweeted a message to the city of Houston.

Cole was dominant for the Astros this season and in the running against teammate Justin Verlander for the Cy Young Award. He’s also looking forward to a big payday, whoever he signs with.

As much as we’d love Cole to stay in Houston, we shouldn’t count on it. Reading into his post-game comments Wednesday night and his tweet today, it’s a pretty safe bet that MLB won’t be printing any more Astros jerseys with his name on the back.

Here’s verbatim what Cole tweeted.

To Houston:

"Houston, last night was a tough one for us and the heartbreak hasn’t gotten any easier today. Before I became an Astro I didn’t know much about Houston, but after just two years you have made it feel like home. So here’s what I know now. You have been overwhelmingly friendly, welcoming, and kind to my family and me. The Astros organization has been such a pleasure to play for, the Cranes are indeed special people and great owners. I’ve met lifelong friends on the team and in the community and learned a little about pitching along the way. Playing in front of you is really something special and has been such an honor. The incredible support and passionate roars inspire our team to play at highest level we possibly can. This is a relationship between a team and its fans like no other that I know. Thank you for making us better people and better players. This was a great season. We have a lot to be proud of."

