$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at a truck stop on Hempstead Road.

HOUSTON — Hey, Houstonians! If you recently played the Powerball then you may want to check your numbers because someone is walking around with a ticket worth an estimated $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday's, Jan. 6, drawing at Hempstead Shell Truck Stop located at 14304 Hempstead Road.

The winning numbers were: 1, 20, 22, 60, 66 and the Powerball was 3.

This lucky winner happened to purchase a Quick Pick at the truck stop that matched all five numbers, excluding the Powerball.

Since no one matched all five numbers with the Powerball, this means the jackpot is still up for grabs with an estimated winning total of $470 million. The next drawing will be Saturday, Jan. 9.

The Powerball is not the only game that's near the half-billion mark.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $490 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 8.

The last time both lottery games had jackpots above $400 million simultaneously was back in Oct. 2018. The milestone occurred right before someone won a record Mega Millions jackpot prize of $1.537 billion.

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).