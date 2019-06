HOUSTON — Houston police say a 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night in north Houston.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Greens Road at the Serena Village Apartments.

Investigators on scene told KHOU the shooting happened inside a first floor apartment.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody but no other information was released.

