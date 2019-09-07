HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The bond has increased for the suspect accused of seriously injuring two small children during a road rage shooting on the Fourth of July.

According to court records, Bayron J. Rivera's bond is now at $400,000. He received a $100,000 for all four aggravated assault charges.

Rivera surrendered to deputies three days after the shooting happened and admitted to being the person responsible for shooting at a family's car, causing fireworks to explode, according to court records.

RELATED: 'We’ve just got to calm down here' | Harris County sheriff reacts to wave of road rage violence in Houston area

RELATED: 'Take a few minutes just to chill' | How to stay in control during road rage situations

Rivera told police he shot at the family's car because he was upset with the children's dad for cutting him off and calling him names, court records say.

The father, mother and their two small children, ages 1 and 2 years old, were all burned when the fireworks exploded in their car.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all four are stable, but the children have a long road to recovery.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: