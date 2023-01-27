x
KHOU 11 at 6 p.m. on KHOU 11+ while PGA golf is on TV

The Farmers Insurance Open is on KHOU 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but there are several ways to keep up with today's news.
Credit: KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Today -- Friday, Jan. 27 -- KHOU 11 will have coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open PGA golf tournament from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but there are several ways you can still catch KHOU 11 News.

While golf is on, we're airing KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Quest Texas Channel 55. 

Do you have Roku or FireTV?  If so, you can watch those KHOU 11 newscasts on the free KHOU 11+ app.  

We'll also be streaming our newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KHOU.com and the KHOU 11 news app.

