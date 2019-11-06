HOUSTON — Families who don’t have insurance are often forced to put off medical and dental care for their children. For them, Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles can be a Godsend by providing free health care access where children need it most.

The Care Mobiles are state-of-the-art, fully-equipped pediatric clinics on wheels. In Houston, they’re staffed by pediatricians, nurse practitioners, nurses and medical assistants from Texas Children’s Hospitals.

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® capabilities and pediatric primary care services provided will vary by each community’s needs and may include:

  • Primary care, well-child visits and developmental screening
  • Immunizations
  • Diagnostic, preventive and restorative dental care
  • Oral hygiene education
  • Asthma treatment and self-management education
  • Pulmonary function testing
  • Vision, hearing and lead screening
  • School and sports physicals
  • Prenatal care for pregnant teens
  • Childhood health promotion and injury prevention education
  • Nutrition counseling
  • Pediatric specialty care, such as oncology, cardiology and otolaryngology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Mental health assessment and referral
  • Blood collection
  • Social service resource referral
  • Health education
  • Care for special needs children

RELATED: Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles June 2019 schedule

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
A UTHealth dentist examines a young patient inside the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
Karen LaFleur

Ronald McDonald House Charities also has a Care Mobile for dental needs. The three-room unit, operated by the UTHealth School of Dentistry, provides free oral healthcare to under-served children throughout Houston.

When it comes to delivering health care, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles take a holistic approach.

  • Prevention: They deliver health education, which reduces overall medical costs, addresses behavior and lifestyle choices and helps motivate families to improve and maintain their health.
  • Treatment: They provide services ranging from immunizations and preventive check-ups to dental care and treatment for chronic and acute illnesses.
  • Referral: Their staff works with families to help them get access to ongoing care with a primary doctor or dentist.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM