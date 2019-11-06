HOUSTON — Families who don’t have insurance are often forced to put off medical and dental care for their children. For them, Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles can be a Godsend by providing free health care access where children need it most.

The Care Mobiles are state-of-the-art, fully-equipped pediatric clinics on wheels. In Houston, they’re staffed by pediatricians, nurse practitioners, nurses and medical assistants from Texas Children’s Hospitals.

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® capabilities and pediatric primary care services provided will vary by each community’s needs and may include:

Primary care, well-child visits and developmental screening

Immunizations

Diagnostic, preventive and restorative dental care

Oral hygiene education

Asthma treatment and self-management education

Pulmonary function testing

Vision, hearing and lead screening

School and sports physicals

Prenatal care for pregnant teens

Childhood health promotion and injury prevention education

Nutrition counseling

Pediatric specialty care, such as oncology, cardiology and otolaryngology

Ophthalmology

Mental health assessment and referral

Blood collection

Social service resource referral

Health education

Care for special needs children

A UTHealth dentist examines a young patient inside the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

Karen LaFleur

Ronald McDonald House Charities also has a Care Mobile for dental needs. The three-room unit, operated by the UTHealth School of Dentistry, provides free oral healthcare to under-served children throughout Houston.

When it comes to delivering health care, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles take a holistic approach.

Prevention: They deliver health education, which reduces overall medical costs, addresses behavior and lifestyle choices and helps motivate families to improve and maintain their health.

Treatment: They provide services ranging from immunizations and preventive check-ups to dental care and treatment for chronic and acute illnesses.

Referral: Their staff works with families to help them get access to ongoing care with a primary doctor or dentist.

