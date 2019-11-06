STAFFORD, Texas — Abigail Arias, the 6-year-old honorary Freeport Police Officer, received fun surprises from the Freeport Police Department Tuesday.
The department wanted to thank her for the inspiration she has given them and also put a smile on her face.
Freeport police had one of their vehicles customized with decals relating to Abigail, including references to her love of llamas.
She also was given a teddy bear dressed as a police officer along with lots of love and support from the department and the community.
“You can tell by the smile on her face she is having a good time, we appreciate all the prayers and support that are sent her way.” said Eileen Arias, Abigail’s mother.
