STAFFORD, Texas — Abigail Arias, the 6-year-old honorary Freeport Police Officer, received fun surprises from the Freeport Police Department Tuesday.

The department wanted to thank her for the inspiration she has given them and also put a smile on her face.

Freeport police had one of their vehicles customized with decals relating to Abigail, including references to her love of llamas.

She also was given a teddy bear dressed as a police officer along with lots of love and support from the department and the community.

“You can tell by the smile on her face she is having a good time, we appreciate all the prayers and support that are sent her way.” said Eileen Arias, Abigail’s mother.

Abigail Arias and a Freeport Police officer pose in front of new truck with Abigail's name on it at an event for the 6-year-old on June 11, 2019.

KHOU

Freeport Police officers snap pictures of Abigail Arias

KHOU

RELATED: