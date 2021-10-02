Memorial Hermann hospital updates visitors policy

While the no-visitor policy remains in place for outpatient facilities, it has loosened at several hospitals.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann is updating its visitors policy for most of its hospitals, including the TIRR Memorial Hermann and Katy Rehab facilities.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday, officials said in a release.

They'll begin allowing one adult per patient per day for most patients. Memorial Hermann defines an adult as any individual age 18 or older. No overnight visitors are allowed.

Pediatrics and Women’s Services will allow two adult visitors per patient per day and one adult overnight visitor for Labor & Delivery and pediatric patients.

Memorial Hermann said minors who accompany Emergency Center patients may remain with the patient. Moreover, family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medicine care.

The following Memorial Hermann’s outpatient facilities will continue to enforce a no-visitor policy:

Of course, there are expectations given special circumstance with approval.

Officials said University Place, a Memorial Hermann Skilled Nursing Facility and independent adult living community, will continue to adhere to the state’s guidelines for nursing center visitation.

Visitors of Day Surgery patients will be allowed to remain onsite until the patient is discharged as long as social distancing is not compromised in the waiting area.

During their visit, visitors may utilize hospital cafeterias and cafés.