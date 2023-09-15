Houston-area doctors on a mission to teach CPR to people of all ages

CPR is used when someone is not breathing normally or suffering from cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — UTHealth Houston is on a mission to get hundreds of people trained in CPR.

Doctors said CPR is a life-saving response technique that's so easy to learn, that even a child can do it.

CPR is used when someone is not breathing normally or suffering from cardiac arrest.

UTHealth doctor Gowri Stevens said if you ever encounter someone with those symptoms, you first call 911. Afterward, you get down on your knees to prepare to do CPR.

“We put our hands together over the middle of their chest, put our shoulders over our hands, keep our arms straight and we push to the tune of baby shark," Stevens showed 6-year-old Henry Holline.

Now Holline is ready to save a life. That one simple technique can triple the chances of someone surviving a cardiac arrest.

That's why UTHealth physicians have been hard at work, training as many people as possible in CPR. The health center uses its Mobile Simulation Training unit -- which is an educational outreach vehicle that is a complete and functioning replica of the ambulances in service on Houston streets -- to teach people how to save a life.

“We also love taking this out to community events to teach kids but also show families how to respond to emergencies," Stevens said.

If you would like to learn more about the Mobile Simulation Training unit and have it come to one of your community events, click here.

For more on our Health Matters series, click here.

Kimberly Davis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



