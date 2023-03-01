Where to get CPR training across Houston

CPR is an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops.

HOUSTON — The frightening situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is highlighting the importance of CPR.

The football player went into cardiac arrest after a tackle and it was reported he needed CPR on the field.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CPR, also known as Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency procedure that can help save a person's life if their breathing or heart stops. When a person's heart stops beating, they go into cardiac arrest. That means their heart is not pumping blood to the rest of the body, including the brain and lungs, and they could die.

You don't need formal training or a special certification to perform CPR, but it's important you're prepared if you're ever in a situation where someone near you goes into cardiac arrest.

In Houston, there are a number of places where you can get CPR training, including some of the local hospitals.

Places in Houston offering CPR training