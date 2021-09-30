Health Matters: A closer look at sickle cell disease

SCD is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. and affects approximately 100,000 Americans.

HOUSTON — At 64, Jo Ann Woods is living a full, busy life.

And as someone who lives with sickle cell anemia, she knows she is one of the lucky ones.

"When I get upset, when it gets too cold, or I'm too excited -- anything -- I'll have a crisis," Woods said.

The “crisis” Woods she is referring to is an episode of intense pain, which Woods said can last anywhere from an hour to two weeks.

Also known as sickle cell disease, the genetic disorder causes red blood cells to become c-shaped, like a sickle, instead of round.

"They get very sticky, and when they obstruct capillaries, this can cause severe musculoskeletal pain," said Dr. Modupe Idowu, a hematologist with UT Physicians.

Dr. Idowu said the blockage also causes lower oxygen levels and can cause damage to other organs, even organ failure.

Dr. Idowu said sometimes, when patients are in severe pain, they are dismissed by hospital staff at emergency rooms as drug users looking to get opioids.

"That's why many patients wait out their pain crisis at home," Dr. Idowu said. "By then, their complications can be so severe, they are transferred to the ICU because they are very, very sick."

Woods advises others who suffer with the same conditio to stay hydrated, practice deep breathing and have a support system that can help them get the care they need.