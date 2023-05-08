Freebies, deals and discounts for National Nurses Week

Nurses have one of the most important -- and difficult jobs -- out there and they deserve thanks all year round and especially on Nurses Appreciation Week.

HOUSTON — This is Nurses Appreciation Week but it's a job that deserves to be celebrated all year long.

It's such a tough job and nearly a third of nurses nationwide plan to leave the profession, so take time to say "thank you" to the nurses in your life.

Here are some of the deals and discounts offered for nurses this week, according to nurses.org.

Food deals for nurses

Chipotle will be giving away over $1 million in free Chipotle to the healthcare community! Healthcare professionals are invited to sign up for a chance to receive free Chipotle for their team in celebration of National Nurses Week. They will select 2,000 lucky healthcare workers to win a 'Burrito Care Package' containing 50 Chipotle entrée codes for their team.

Outback Steakhouse

Get 10% off your entire check with a valid medical ID.

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Save as much as 25% off the entire Heroes Collection of gifts for Nurses weeks.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is offering nurses a free 32-ounce tea from May 3-10 when you show your valid ID at participating locations.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is offering nurses an in-store deal on May 9, 2023: Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad and get one MOD-size pizza or salad free when you show your work ID at checkout. There is a limit of 1 per customer at participating stores only.

Subway

Nurses can win one of 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches through a new program, Subway Serves, that runs from May 8 through May 12. The first 2,000 teachers and nurses who visit SubwayServes.com each day starting at 9 a.m. ET and logs in will receive an electronic gift card that can be used to purchase a Subway Series foot-long.

Potbelly will be giving nurses a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they purchase an entree during National Nurses Week, May 6 - May 12. Nurses simply need to flash their work ID or badge for in-shop orders only.

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh is offering 55% off and free shipping on their first Hello Fresh box. Plus ongoing 15% off for all nurses.

Shoes and clothing discounts for nurses

Crocs Shoes

15% off after verifying your ID through SheerID.

Asics Shoes

You can get 40% off full-priced products at Asics. You’ll need to verify with SheerID to get a one-time promo code.

Adidas

Nab 30% off in-store and on the Adidas website, along with 20% off at factory outlet stores with ID.me

Calvin Klein Apparel

Frontline responders get 20% off their purchase.

L.L Bean

Nurses can get L.L. Bean products with a 10% discount after verification.

Lululemon

Nurses, save 15% off in-store or online with your ID through Lululemon's First Responder discount.

Madewell

Verify your ID and get 15% off both in-store and online.

Nike

After verification through SheerID, get a single-use 10% discount code.

Puma

Front-line healthcare workers take 20% off their entire order.

Levi’s

Nurses will receive a 15% discount on all Levi’s apparel.

Carhartt

Get a 15% discount on apparel and accessories after verification with ID.me.

Reebok

Get 50% off online after verification.

Under Armour

Get 20% off all purchases with ID.me.

Vera Bradley

Nab 15% off with ID.me verification.

HSN

Healthcare workers and teachers can get a 15% discount on a single item purchase.

OOFOS Footwear

To celebrate the nurses who spend hours on their feet, OOFOS is continuing its partnership with ID.me to provide exclusive offers for nurses.

Backcountry

Backcountry offers 20% off to nurses after verification through ID.me

No Bull

No Bull offers 20% off to nurses after verification through ID.me

Hey Dude

Hey Dude offers 20% off purchases after verification through ID.me

Pandora

Pandora gives a 10% off discount code to nurses after verification through ID.me.

Hunter Boots

Score 20% off.

Jockey

Nurses and other essential workers can get 10% off.

Motherhood

Save 10% on maternity clothes, apparel, and more.

Vera Bradley

Get 15% off.

Rothy’s

Verify your ID to get 20% off any pair of shoes. Limit one discount code per person per calendar year.

Comrad

Comrad is the first-ever brand of compression socks that are meant to be seen! All essential workers can access a discount here.

Dickies

Get a 20% discount on scrubs May 1 - May 14.

Beauty product discounts for nurses

Tula

Tula Skincare is giving 20% off purchases for nurses. Use ID.me for verification.

Grown Alchemist

Grown Alchemist is giving 20% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

Josie Maran

Josie Maran is giving 10% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics is giving 15% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

e.l.f

e.l.f is giving nurses 25% off purchases.

Beekman

Beekman is giving 20% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

Hairstory

Hairstory is giving 15% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

Colorescience

Colorescience will apply a 15% discount on purchases after verification through ID.me

R + Co

R + Co is giving 20% off purchases. Use ID.me for verification.

Joy Organics