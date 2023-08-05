Deals, discounts and freebies in the Houston area for Teacher Appreciation Week

There are freebies and discounts going on all week long!

HOUSTON — This week is all about giving gratitude to the teachers who inspire our kids on a daily basis!

Several places around the Houston area want to help those teachers start their day on the right foot. There are freebies and discounts going on all week long.

If you're looking for some food or caffeine to start your day, McDonald's has you covered. The fast food chain is giving out a free breakfast sandwich of your choice along with hot or iced coffee. The offer can be redeemed in the drive-thru, take-out, or dine-in.

Not to be outdone, Whataburger is giving out breakfast entrees for all teachers from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Teachers can get a Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. You can also claim 25% off items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER23.

If breakfast is not your thing, Potbelly is giving out free cookies with the purchase of an entree. You can also head over to Firehouse Subs for lunch to get a free sub with the purchase of a sandwich.

You don't have to wait for happy hour to go to Sonic for this deal! Teachers can get a free burger if they order through the Sonic app.